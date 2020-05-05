Zimbabwe: Lockdown - More Pardoned Prisoners Released Today

The recently amended Presidential clemency order has benefited 2 528 more prisoners, who were today released from different prisons countrywide.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) assisted the released prisoners with passes and busfare to those who stay outside Harare.

Six of the released prisoners were on life sentences. One of the pardoned inmates James Dube, who was on life sentence thanked Government for the gesture.

"I was arrested for murder in Gokwe and was given a death sentence. Later, I was removed from death to life sentence.

"I was not even expecting to be released any time soon. This came as a surprise to me. I had served 24 years in prison. I am thankful to our President Mnangagwa for this."