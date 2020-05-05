Zimbabwe: Lockdown - More Pardoned Prisoners Released Today

5 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

The recently amended Presidential clemency order has benefited 2 528 more prisoners, who were today released from different prisons countrywide.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) assisted the released prisoners with passes and busfare to those who stay outside Harare.

Six of the released prisoners were on life sentences. One of the pardoned inmates James Dube, who was on life sentence thanked Government for the gesture.

"I was arrested for murder in Gokwe and was given a death sentence. Later, I was removed from death to life sentence.

"I was not even expecting to be released any time soon. This came as a surprise to me. I had served 24 years in prison. I am thankful to our President Mnangagwa for this."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.