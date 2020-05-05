South Africa: Assistance Sought in Rape Cases

press release

Investigating officers in Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child protection and sexual Offences Unit are seeking assistance from the community to locate people in the attached identikits. These people will assist the police to solve the rape cases. Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact investigating officers, sergeant Buthelezi on 072 563 1273 or Constable Bouverie on 081 046 3162. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

On 30 October 2019, a 21-year-old woman was walking on the road at Umbilo when a vehicle with three unknown males stopped next to her and offered her a lift. She was taken to a secluded area on Oliver Lea Drive in Umbilo Park where the men took turns raping her, at gunpoint. A case of rape was opened at Umbilo police station.

On 6 February 2020, a 14-year-old female was walking on Langton Road when a vehicle with two males stopped next to her and forced her into their vehicle. She was taken to a certain place where she was repeatedly raped by both males. A case of rape was opened at Montclair police station.

On 24 February 2020 at 21:00, a 11-year-old girl was taken from her place of residence in Westridge to Cato Crest by an unknown male who raped her. A case of rape was opened at Cato Manor police station for investigation.