Botswana: Hippo Attack Leaves Man Dead

Maun — Police are investigating an incident in which a 67-year-old man died following a hippo attack.

District No. 5 officer commanding, Senior Superintendent Peter Gochela said the incident occurred over the weekend at Xomoxhao settlement near Jao Flats in the Okavango Sub-district.

Senior Superintendent Gochela stated that the deceased and his brothers aged 46 and 50 were on their way home after collecting firewood when a hippo hit the boat they were using, causing it to capsize.

He said the deceased's brothers escaped unhurt while members of the public assisted to retrieve the body.

Still in Okavango, Senior Superintendent Gochela said two men aged 29 and 35 of Mabudutsa ward in Shakawe were arrested after being found in possession of a substance suspected to be dagga.

He said the police acted on a tip off by some sources who reported that the duo was seen selling dagga in the village.

He said they searched the suspects' house and found 37 sachets hidden in the roof. The substance was taken to forensic laboratory for analysis while investigations continued.

In another case in Maun, the police chief said they were investigating an incident involving a six-year-old boy of Botshabelo ward who died after he fell from a moving vehicle.

Senior Superintendent Gochela said the deceased and his father were driving around the village and along the way, the deceased opened the passenger door while the vehicle was moving and fell.

"The vehicle ran him over, leaving him with severe head injuries," Senior Superintendent Gochela said, adding that the boy was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead.

Source : BOPA