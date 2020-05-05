South Africa: Business Burglars Nabbed With House Breaking Implements

5 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Last night, the police officers from Durban Central SAPS together with Metro police responded to a complaint of a burglary in-progress at a business premises situated on West Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, they were informed that unknown suspects broke into the premises. Investigations were conducted and the suspects were spotted on the roof top of the building. A suspect was arrested whilst the other was arrested while trying to flee the scene. Both suspects aged 28 and 30 were placed under arrest. They were found in possession of a bolt cutter, crow bar, wheel spanner and steel bar.

A 30-year-old suspect was also charged for being undocumented. The suspects were charged for possession of house breaking implements and for burglary. The arrested suspects will be profiled to check if they are linked to other burglary cases committed in Durban and surrounding areas. They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates' Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest of the suspects.

