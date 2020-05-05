Botswana: Police Charge 70 for Travelling Without Permits

5 May 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Mooketsi Mojalemotho

Francistown — Tatitown police have charged 70 people for travelling without permits since implementation of extreme social distancing regulation.

Superintendent Edward Leposo said in an interview this morning that offenders were people who had either travelled to the shops or clinics.

According to him, majority of those breaching the social distancing policy were fined between P500 and P1000.

Brewing of traditional brew, Khadi, was another common offence registered at Tatitown. About 20 cases of illegal brews were recorded in the 11 villages that fall under Tatitown. Those found selling such brews were fined P500 and above.

Superintendent Leposo said, however, that the villages recorded few incidents of violence.

"We have recorded three cases of sexual abuse and defilement here in Francistown and villages under our jurisdiction," he said.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

