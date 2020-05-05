Zimbabwe: Lockdown - Fuel Price Reduced

5 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has with effect from today reduced the price of petrol and diesel by $0,77 cents and $0.68 cents respectively.

ZERA said the new prices will see a litre of blend petrol (E5) retailing at $21 while diesel will sell at $20, 84 per litre.

Prior to the review the price of petrol was pegged at $21,77 while diesel was at $21,52 per litre.

"Operators may however sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages.

"Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum price releases by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or twitter," ZERA said in a statement.

