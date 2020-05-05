South Africa: Stock Thief Remanded in Custody

press release

On 03 May 2020, the Ulundi Cluster Stock Theft Task Team together with Ngome police officers embarked on an operation at Nkangala area.

The members were following up on information received about cattle, reportedly stolen from a farm four weeks ago in Ngome. Whilst the team were searching the dense bushes at Nkangala, they found five cattle tied to trees. The investigation conducted at the scene confirmed that the cattle were the same stock that were stolen from the farm.

The owner was immediately contacted and he positively identified his stock. A 19-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for stock theft. He appeared at the Vryheid Magistrate's Court yesterday, 04 May 2020. He was remanded in custody until Monday, 11 May 2020 for a formal bail application.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the good work done by the team in recovering the stolen stock.