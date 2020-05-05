South Africa: Stock Thief Remanded in Custody

5 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 03 May 2020, the Ulundi Cluster Stock Theft Task Team together with Ngome police officers embarked on an operation at Nkangala area.

The members were following up on information received about cattle, reportedly stolen from a farm four weeks ago in Ngome. Whilst the team were searching the dense bushes at Nkangala, they found five cattle tied to trees. The investigation conducted at the scene confirmed that the cattle were the same stock that were stolen from the farm.

The owner was immediately contacted and he positively identified his stock. A 19-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for stock theft. He appeared at the Vryheid Magistrate's Court yesterday, 04 May 2020. He was remanded in custody until Monday, 11 May 2020 for a formal bail application.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the good work done by the team in recovering the stolen stock.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.