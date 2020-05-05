Tunisia: Mekki Calls On All Tunisians to Comply With Health Recommendations to Avoid Higher Number of Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Minister Abdellatif Mekki called on Tuesday all Tunisian citizens to abide by the health recommendations so as to avoid the risk of increasing infections and make a success of the targeted lockdown started on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Health Ministry in Tunis on the occasion of the Hand Hygiene Day, Mekki stressed the need to implement the national hand hygiene promotion strategy in healthcare institutions by mobilising the necessary financial resources and equipment.

The minister laid emphasis in this regard, on the importance of hand washing in reducing the spread of the coronavirus, pointing out the need to use face masks, which protects according to him, against the risk of infection at the rate of 70 %, as well as social distancing and other preventive behaviours.

"We wish to succeed in this first phase of deconfinement which continues until May 24 before moving on to the second phase and then the third phase in order to succeed in reviving the economic sector currently in difficulty while protecting the health of Tunisians," he stated.

The Minister pointed out that failure to comply with the health recommendations could force the government to return to total lockdown, which would have a serious negative impact on the Tunisian economy.

According to Mekki, thanks to the response strategy adopted by the Health Ministry, the total lockdown and the respect of health instructions by a large part of the population, Tunisia has avoided more than 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus and about 25 thousand infections.

He also acknowledged that the most difficult task at present is to avoid contamination in public transport, pointing out that by mobilising the efforts of all parties, this risk can be overcome.

Since March 2, the date of registration of the first case of infection with the novel coronavirus in Tunisia, the number of active cases has not exceeded 1,018, including 406 recoveries and 43 deaths.