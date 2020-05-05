Namibia: N$2 000 for Not Wearing a Mask

MEMBERS of the public who are found without a mask in public will be fined N$2 000 or face six months' imprisonment. This according to stage 2 regulations.

During this stage of exiting the national Covid-19 lockdown all Namibians must wear a mask in a public place.

"An authorised officer may instruct a person who is not wearing a mask to wear one or to leave the public place," the directives state.

People who refuse to comply will be fined or imprisoned.

The country ended its five-week lockdown today and Namibians have returned to work.