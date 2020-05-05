Zimbabwe: Khupe Recalls Khumalo, Hwende, Mutseyami, Timveous From Parliament

MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe has recalled four MDC Alliance MPs from parliament as the MDC leadership wrangle climaxes.

This was announced by National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda when parliament resumed sitting Tuesday.

The MPs are party MDC Chip Whip Prosper Mutseyami who is also Dangamvura-Chikanga MP, MDC Secretary-General and Kuwadzana MP Charlton Hwende, MDC chairperson Tabitha Khumalo and Senator Lilian Timveous.

Zanu PF politician and Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi gloated over the developments.

More to follow...