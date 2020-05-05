Zimbabwe: Khupe Recalls Khumalo, Hwende, Mutseyami, Timveous From Parliament

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Nelson Chamisa.
5 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe has recalled four MDC Alliance MPs from parliament as the MDC leadership wrangle climaxes.

This was announced by National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda when parliament resumed sitting Tuesday.

The MPs are party MDC Chip Whip Prosper Mutseyami who is also Dangamvura-Chikanga MP, MDC Secretary-General and Kuwadzana MP Charlton Hwende, MDC chairperson Tabitha Khumalo and Senator Lilian Timveous.

Zanu PF politician and Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi gloated over the developments.

More to follow...

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.