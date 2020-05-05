South Africa: Police On Cash-in Transit Suspect Being Detained

5 May 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Thabiso Mokobi (35) linked to a cash-in-transit robbery was denied bail in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mokobi was arrested last week Thursday by the Gauteng Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS) Forensic Services after he was positively linked through DNA to a cash in transit robbery that took place in Novembers 2018 in Katlehong.

It is alleged Mokobi and other six accomplices allegedly attacked and robbed a cash security van an undisclosed amount of money. One of the security guards was shoved into the back of the armoured van before the armed gang fled the scene.

A serious manhunt ensued which lead the Hawks and the police to a house in Katlehong the following day where the entire armed gang was arrested. The group included six males and one female.

The alleged stolen money, unlicensed firearms with ammunition and the vehicle which was later found to have been stolen in Mondeor were seized. The other five suspects were charged however Mokobi's case was not placed on the court roll due to lack of evidence against him.

Due to new evidence, Mokobi was duly arrested and he is facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession suspected stolen vehicle and malicious damage to property.

His case has been postponed to 12 May 2020 for a formal bail application. Investigations are still continuing.

