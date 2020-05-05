South Africa: Of Animals and Apartment Safaris

analysis

The coronavirus lockdown has affected all aspects of life and the world of design, art, and culture is no exception. In this series, we talk to artists, creatives, designers and musicians about their work and what inspires them during these surreal times.

Heather Moore - the "self-taught" illustrator and designer behind Skinny laMinx, a décor brand and pattern-making studio located on Bree Street, Cape Town - was born in Johannesburg in the Seventies; which is where, she says, she "acquired a penchant for Scandi-style, thanks to all the hours spent in the home of my mom's Swedish best friend, Monica".

And indeed, be they the geographical motifs, paper-cut-like designs mimicking our fauna and flora and repetitive patterns in soft pastel tones (from soft greys to bright corals), Skinny laMinx fabrics, décor items and accessories have Scandinavian charm tangled with African flair. "The simple lines of her furniture, her birch trees and lawn of wildflowers, her health store food and fine glass vases left enough of an impression on me to build a whole business around."

Design wasn't what Moore had studied for though; "I...