South Africa: Of Animals and Apartment Safaris

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Emilie Gambade

The coronavirus lockdown has affected all aspects of life and the world of design, art, and culture is no exception. In this series, we talk to artists, creatives, designers and musicians about their work and what inspires them during these surreal times.

Heather Moore - the "self-taught" illustrator and designer behind Skinny laMinx, a décor brand and pattern-making studio located on Bree Street, Cape Town - was born in Johannesburg in the Seventies; which is where, she says, she "acquired a penchant for Scandi-style, thanks to all the hours spent in the home of my mom's Swedish best friend, Monica".

And indeed, be they the geographical motifs, paper-cut-like designs mimicking our fauna and flora and repetitive patterns in soft pastel tones (from soft greys to bright corals), Skinny laMinx fabrics, décor items and accessories have Scandinavian charm tangled with African flair. "The simple lines of her furniture, her birch trees and lawn of wildflowers, her health store food and fine glass vases left enough of an impression on me to build a whole business around."

Design wasn't what Moore had studied for though; "I...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.