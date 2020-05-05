South Africa: Unlocked - Poems for Critical Times (Series Two, Part One)

analysis

Poet Ingrid de Kok is initiating her second series of "Unlocked: Poems for Critical Times" with a poem of her own. What follows is her introduction to the second series and an account of her collaboration in 2013 with artist William Kentridge.

Editors' note to readers: The automated sound device that accompanies all articles in the Daily Maverick is to assist readers who are blind or have reading difficulties. It is not designed for poetry. Where possible, we advise you to read the poems rather than listen.

"Unlocked" was initiated to respond to the way that people seem to turn to poetry in periods of personal sorrow or when there is great public upheaval, disquiet and dread. Poetry's rhythms, image building and metaphorical capacity help unlock and reframe feelings, ideas and experiences we cannot express in ordinary discourse and can make us more aware of our linguistic and creative resources.

In this second series of "Unlocked" I hope to continue to print poems which articulate, with urgency or restraint, the timbre of the times. Themes - allusive or expository - will include the nature of artistic collaboration; continuity as well as disruption in human life and nature; the burden of...