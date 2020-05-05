South Africa: Human Settlements Extends Submission Date for Comments On Notice 139 of 2020

5 May 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Department grants an extension for the industry and public to submit comments on Notice 139 of 2020 - Property Practitioner's Regulations

The Department of Human Settlements Acting Director-General Neville Chainee has granted the public an extension to make comments on the Property Practitioners Regulations, notice 139 of 2020.

The Department published the draft regulations under section 70 of the Property Practitioners Act, 2019, on 06 March 2020 for the public to submit comments within 60 days.

The Department further published the schedule of events for the holding of information sessions in all nine provinces during the public comments process and most of these were subsequently canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is therefore within this context that the Department wishes to inform the public and the industry that a new date for the submission of comments and revised information sessions schedule will be communicated once clear directives have been issued by Cabinet regarding the pandemic, especially the regulations pertaining to public gatherings.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.