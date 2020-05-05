South Africa: Human Settlements Extends Submission Date for Comments On Notice 139 of 2020

press release

Department grants an extension for the industry and public to submit comments on Notice 139 of 2020 - Property Practitioner's Regulations

The Department of Human Settlements Acting Director-General Neville Chainee has granted the public an extension to make comments on the Property Practitioners Regulations, notice 139 of 2020.

The Department published the draft regulations under section 70 of the Property Practitioners Act, 2019, on 06 March 2020 for the public to submit comments within 60 days.

The Department further published the schedule of events for the holding of information sessions in all nine provinces during the public comments process and most of these were subsequently canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is therefore within this context that the Department wishes to inform the public and the industry that a new date for the submission of comments and revised information sessions schedule will be communicated once clear directives have been issued by Cabinet regarding the pandemic, especially the regulations pertaining to public gatherings.