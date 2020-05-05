South Africa: The Economic Lockdown Has Pushed Another Magazine Division Over the Edge

analysis

Magazine titles - already suffering from more than a decade of economic woes - are now dropping like skittles, with one of SA's biggest magazine groups Caxton announcing the closure of its entire magazine division, including some of the most enduring and well-loved titles.

The economic travails of the coronavirus lockdown have exacerbated a crisis in the South African media, accentuating a longstanding decline - particularly of the printed media - with the latest being an announcement of Caxton and CTP to close its entire magazine division.

The decision affects some of the most long-standing publications, including Bona, Country Life, Food & Home, Rooi Rose and Your Family.

While the lockdown has not been responsible for the slow decline of the publications, which have all seen circulation dropping over the years, it has served to push them over the edge, particularly print magazines which were not granted "essential service" status in terms of government regulations.

Caxton pointed out in a statement that there has been a steady and continuous reduction in the overall amount of adspend being allocated by advertisers to the magazine media sector.

"The decline in circulation revenues has, over a number of years, significantly reduced the viability...