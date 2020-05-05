South Africa: Police Arrest Suspect for City of Tshwane Municipality Fraud and Corruption

5 May 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Another suspect arrested for City of Tshwane Municipality R53 million fraud and corruption

The relentless efforts by the National Clean Audit Task Team of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) has led to the arrest of a third suspect in relation to the R53 million from the City of Tshwane Municipality corruption, fraud and money laundering investigation

A 45 year old suspect was arrested in Ntunzuma on Monday after he was linked to the theft of R53 million from the City of Tshwane Municipality. His arrest bring to three the suspects that have been apprehended thus far.

The first accused Ivo Gunter Wegrostek (62) who was arrested on 18 December 2019. The latter is out on bail of R 100 000. Wegrostek case was remanded to 21 May 2020 in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court, Pretoria.

The second accused Nkosinathi Sithole (44) was arrested on Friday in Durban. Sithole appeared briefly at the Empangeni Magistrate Court and was remanded in custody pending his next appearance on 11 May 2020 at the same court in Pretoria.

The third accused is expected to appear at the Ntunzuma Magistrate Court on Tuesday and his case will also be remanded to 11 May 2020 in Pretoria.

The three suspects are accused of stealing R53 million from the municipality's bank account on 30 August 2019 which was earmarked for the National Fund for Municipality Workers (NFMW).

It was discovered during investigations that the stolen funds were allegedly laundered from the company SAGOLD (Pty ) Ltd into several businesses as well as local and international bank accounts of the first accused's relatives.

The National Head of the DPCI, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has applauded the team for their commitment on this matter.

"As I indicated before, all those who participated in the looting shall be held accountable. The good work must continue," said Lieutenant General Lebeya.

Investigations are still continuing.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

