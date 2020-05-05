South Africa: 'Drip Is Forever'. Long Live the Robe!

analysis

As quarantine reduced the need to dress up and show up, comfort wear has become the order of the day. And it's nothing new.

"Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life so you bought some sweatpants," said the late great designer Karl Lagerfeld. Not to speak ill of the dead, but I submit that Mr Lagerfeld underestimated the value of comfortable nondescript items of clothing. To be fair, many of his quotable moments were rather tongue-in-cheek, with little care for political correctness and mollycoddling. "I am working class," Mr Lagerfeld once said, and then clarified: "Working with class."

As the world finds itself under lockdown, with drastically reduced need for high fashion, the bathrobe, pyjamas and kaftans, along with that signifier "of defeat" sweatpants, are stepping out from behind closed and inspiring articles with titles such as "Why You Should Be Wearing a Robe During Coronavirus Lockdown", "Live your best quarantine life! As Emily Ratajkowski and Kate Hudson get comfy in robes, FEMAIL rounds up styles for every occasion", "20 Comfy Robes to Wear Around The House", and this questionable gendered gem, "10 Robes for a Comfier (And Manlier!) Quarantine".

