South Africa: Help Save Lives During This Gravest of Crises - Zero-Rate the Local News Sites

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Koketso Moeti

Mobile network operators should zero-rate local news sites during this crisis. Potentially life-saving information should be available to everyone, even if they cannot afford to pay to access it.

Over the last few weeks, it has been estimated that just under two billion people globally have been under varying degrees of lockdown, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. While some have claimed that the novel coronavirus causing Covid-19 has been a "great leveller" because it impacts all people equally, this is untrue.

In the United States and the UK, it is black people who are disproportionately dying from the disease. In India, it is exploited migrant labourers who are bearing the brunt of measures to slow the spread of the virus. Informal workers in Kenya have borne the brunt of police brutality, as coronavirus-related restrictions are enforced. And in South Africa, food prices are skyrocketing while many in precarious employment have suffered a sudden and potentially long-term loss of income, which will have consequences that go beyond the lockdown. These are just a few examples of how across the world, the outbreak and subsequent measures put in place in response have highlighted structural inequalities, debunking the myth of it affecting us...

