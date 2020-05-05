South Africa: Why Don't We Know How Many People Have Been Infected With COVID-19 in South Africa?

analysis

Of the many gaps in our knowledge about Covid-19, one of the most significant is the actual rate of infection, ie how many people are being infected. This article has two key messages - why knowledge of the infection rate is so critical to our decisions about how to manage the epidemic; and why it is so difficult at present to know what the infection rate is. Hence putting these messages together, the article is also about why we are still fumbling in the dark to determine the best strategy.

As of 29 April 2020, the current number of infections in South Africa was about 5,000. This comprises mostly patients who developed symptoms and came to a health facility of their own accord. The balance are individuals whose symptoms were detected through community screening and who were referred for a test and found to have the virus in them. But what if there are many patients that never develop symptoms, and so don't come to health facilities and don't get detected by the community-based screening teams?

From the early China experience, we have known that there are individuals who acquire the infection and themselves become infectious to others, but do...