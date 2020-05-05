South Africa: No, President Ramaphosa, This Is Not an Intellectual Exercise

analysis

The Presidency has closed ranks around Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's statement that government will not rescind the ban on tobacco purchases.

In his weekly newsletter explaining the turnabout in government policy, President Cyril Ramaphosa writes, "After careful consideration and discussion, the NCCC [National Coronavirus Command Council] reconsidered its position on tobacco. As a result, the regulations ratified by Cabinet and announced by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on 29 April extended the prohibition. This was a collective decision," writes the president, "and the public statements by both myself and the Minister were done on behalf of, and mandated by, the collective I lead."

South Africa remains a constitutional democracy, which favours openness, democracy and the removal of the injustices that were entrenched under apartheid. But there is, as we wrote in an earlier article, a battle over the country's future trajectory. The reversal of Ramaphosa's announcement - and let's be clear, it was an unambiguous announcement that "When the country moves to level 4 on 1 May... the sale of cigarettes will be permitted" - suggests that this battle is being won by those who want a closed, controlled society where government intervenes strongly in personal life.

It is not the...