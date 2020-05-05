South Africa: COVID-19 - Like My Time On Robben Island, This Too Shall Come to Pass

analysis

uMkhonto we Sizwe commander Ashley Forbes was just 24 when, on 14 December 1988, he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on Robben Island after being convicted under section 29 of the Internal Security Act. The trial lasted 65 days, and during his detention, Forbes was tortured by notorious security policeman, Warrant Officer Jeff Benzien, who would practice a form of waterboarding on the prisoners. Here, Forbes reflects on Covid-19, lockdown, and his time on Robben Island.

Locked Down

I watched as the virus spread from China in December 2019, to the Western world in January/February 2020, to our shores with the first confirmed cases of Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal on 5 March 2020, the unprecedented declaration of a State of Disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 15 March 2020 and the "hard lockdown" on 27 March 2020. The world it seems is forever changed. The catastrophic impact on what was a normal human existence is gone and what is supposed to be abnormal is becoming normal.

It is clear that it will stand us in good stead going into the future if we voluntarily and consciously embrace the new reality of practising good hygiene habits, being aware of the surfaces...