South Africa: Sassa KZN Clears Payment Glitches

5 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Sassa Kwazulu — Natal has cleared a glitch in its payment system that affected the payments of pension and disability grants.

According to the provincial social security agency, following the glitch, funds were released to beneficiaries' accounts on Monday, 04 May 2020.

On Tuesday, SASSA deployed its officials to monitor various paypoints in the region who confirmed that payments are progressing smoothly without major challenges.

"SASSA wishes to apologise to all beneficiaries for the inconvenience caused by this," said SASSA KwaZulu-Natal.

The payment file for all grants scheduled for 06 May 2020 has been verified with no discrepancies.

For further enquiries, affected beneficiaries are encouraged to call SASSA customer care number 033 846 3400 or 0800 601011.

