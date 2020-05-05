South Africa: The Politics of the Pandemic and the Pandemic of Politics

opinion

The Covid-19 pandemic does not change the fundamental democratic requirement for citizens to closely scrutinise the quality of public decision-making. We can appreciate President Ramaphosa's steady, comforting and empathetic addresses, be generally cooperative as citizens interested in limiting Covid-19 infections, while also critically evaluating the decisions of his (our) government.

Despite how weary we are of the lockdown, with a vaccine estimated to be a year or more away, we are only in the early stages of the pandemic. Social and economic restrictions are the new normal.

At least two major political fault lines are emerging which may define our politics during the pandemic. The first is on how to balance restrictions aimed at suppressing infection growth with enabling the economic activity on which our individual and collective livelihoods depend. The second fault line is on the political legitimacy of specific regulations versus the rights and liberties they restrict.

Like many public policy challenges, Covid-19 requires policymakers to manage trade-offs. We need to limit infections to protect lives. Limiting people's movement reduces opportunities for growth in infections.

However, Covid-19 is not the only factor which affects people's lives. The government's own statistics say that half of our population is chronically...