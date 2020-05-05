South Africa: The Politics of the Pandemic and the Pandemic of Politics

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mandla Lionel Isaacs

The Covid-19 pandemic does not change the fundamental democratic requirement for citizens to closely scrutinise the quality of public decision-making. We can appreciate President Ramaphosa's steady, comforting and empathetic addresses, be generally cooperative as citizens interested in limiting Covid-19 infections, while also critically evaluating the decisions of his (our) government.

Despite how weary we are of the lockdown, with a vaccine estimated to be a year or more away, we are only in the early stages of the pandemic. Social and economic restrictions are the new normal.

At least two major political fault lines are emerging which may define our politics during the pandemic. The first is on how to balance restrictions aimed at suppressing infection growth with enabling the economic activity on which our individual and collective livelihoods depend. The second fault line is on the political legitimacy of specific regulations versus the rights and liberties they restrict.

Like many public policy challenges, Covid-19 requires policymakers to manage trade-offs. We need to limit infections to protect lives. Limiting people's movement reduces opportunities for growth in infections.

However, Covid-19 is not the only factor which affects people's lives. The government's own statistics say that half of our population is chronically...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.