South Africa: Mining-Affected Communities to Be Included in Government Talks About Safety

After weeks of advocacy and litigation, civil society organisations won a significant victory in the Johannesburg Labour Court after the judge ordered that mining-affected communities must also be consulted before the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy publishes guidelines on safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. Community organisations have raised their concerns that host communities face a catastrophe, especially given their lack of access to water and crowded housing situation.

Mining-affected communities and especially women face a "humanitarian catastrophe" if they are also not protected against the Covid-19 pandemic. This was the warning to the government from several human rights organisations in papers before the Johannesburg Labour Court last week as communities asked to be included in consultations on measures to protect mine workers against Covid-19.

On Monday 4 April, mining-affected communities claimed a significant victory following an order handed down on 1 May 2020 by Judge Andre van Niekerk, that government must have a "meaningful engagement" with communities before publishing a new notice setting out how mines must protect workers.

In his order, Van Niekerk set aside a decision by Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe, not to require employers to draw up a code of practice dealing...