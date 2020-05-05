South Africa: Early Childhood Development Sector Faces Major Closures As Parents Scramble for Fees

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Without government intervention, close to one million children could be stranded by the time ECDs are due to reopen around September.

Between 20,000 and 30,000 early childhood development (ECD) operators that employ around 175,000 people in South Africa run the risk of closure without urgent government intervention.

This is one of the findings of an April 2020 survey titled Plight of the ECD Workforce, which analysed responses from 3,952 ECD operators which employed 24,877 workers who cared for 214,277 children.

The authors estimated that the study sample represented approximately 10% of the total number of ECD operators in South Africa and while it might not be statistically nationally representative, "it nevertheless paints a picture of the context".

"Our analysis suggests that 20,000-30,000 ECD operators run the risk of closure and 118,000-175,000 people employed in the ECD sector could stand to lose their job in the absence of relief," the authors wrote.

The report, co-authored by BRIDGE, Ilifa Labantwana, the National ECD Alliance (Necda), the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Smartstart and the South African Congress for Early Childhood Development (Saced), was forwarded to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 23 April.

ECD programmes in South Africa are largely provided for by NPOs and "subsistence...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

