South Africa: Minister Warns Municipalities Against Water Cuts

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has appealed to municipalities throughout the country to refrain from the abrupt cutting of water supply to residents.

The Minister's appeal comes as thousands of residents contacted the Department of Water and Sanitation's (DWS) call centre complaining about municipalities who have cut off water supply to residents who are in arrears or for no apparent reason.

According to the department, most of the complaints were from Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

With the country on a national drive to encourage all South Africans to wash their hands with soap and water regularly to stem the tide of the Coronavirus, the department said cutting water supply, hampers government's efforts.

"I appeal to municipalities who are guilty of this practice to switch on the water supply immediately. This is not the time to be punishing people for failing to pay their water bills. We must all rally around the government's call to wash our hands frequently in order for us to defeat the scourge of COVID-19," Sisulu said.

Roll-out of water tanks

In needy communities throughout the country, government is currently rolling out the distribution of jojo tanks to enable them to adhere to the practice of regular hand washing.

The maintenance of hygiene standards by everyone was key to containing and eventually defeating the pandemic.

The Minister appealed to citizens who are still to receive water tanks in their areas to be patient as government continues with the rollout.