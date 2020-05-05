Somalia: Police Hold Suspect Over Killing of Journalist in Mogadishu

A suspected has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of Kalsan TV journalist Said Yussuf after he stabbed him 5 times yesterday evening in Mogadishu.

The journalist was killed after he tried to separate two people who were fighting. One of the parties stabbed him several times.

Said Yusuf was rushed to Madina hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police officers who were near the scene arrested the assailant immediately as he tried to flee the scene.

Police said he will appear in court and he will face the law. He used to work at Kalsan TV he also worked with Dalsan radio.