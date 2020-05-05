Somalia: Police Hold Suspect Over Killing of Journalist in Mogadishu

5 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A suspected has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of Kalsan TV journalist Said Yussuf after he stabbed him 5 times yesterday evening in Mogadishu.

The journalist was killed after he tried to separate two people who were fighting. One of the parties stabbed him several times.

6 Killed In Somalia Plane Crash

Kenyan authorities raise alarm of citizens sneaking in to Somalia for prayers

Somalia COVID19 cases now at 722

Said Yusuf was rushed to Madina hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police officers who were near the scene arrested the assailant immediately as he tried to flee the scene.

Police said he will appear in court and he will face the law. He used to work at Kalsan TV he also worked with Dalsan radio.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.