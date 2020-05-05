Tanzania: Dar Share Index Declines Slightly On Falling Domestic Market Cap

THE Tanzania Share Index (TSI), slightly fell during the week after losing a 0.09 point to close the week at 3,494.06 points.

The drop follows a 0.003 percent drop of the domestic market capitalisation originating from the DSE counter which fell by 1.11 per cent.

The domestic market capitalisation closed the week at 9.17tri/- ($3.99bln).

The DSE counter moved the TSI after trading 14,329 at an average price of 890/-to realize a turnover of 12.75m/- ($5,539).

DSE accounted for 5.35 percent of the total equity turnover realised while maintaining as the second top active counter during the week.

The total equity turnover during the week was 238.56m/- ($0.104mln), which is 33.5 per cent higher than the turnover realised during the previous week.

The top mover during the week remained CRDB who has become the star counter for the market as TBL has been under an illiquidity cave.

CRDB accounted for 90.3 percent of the total realized turnover. CRDB moved 1.4mln shares at an average price of 149.79/-.

End of the week, Thursday 30th April, was the last cumdiv trading day for CRDB and accounted for 73 percent of the transactional value of CRDB during the week.

On the other hand, Thursday accounted for 66 percent of the total weekly turnover. CRDB closed with a dividend yield of 11.3 percent.

The appreciation of CRDB's price after the bank's dividend announcement seems to have been limited by the ongoing coronavirus uncertainties.

Monthly turnover for the month of April maintained a slowdown after falling by 70 per cent compared to the turnover of March 2020.

The total turnover realized during April totaled to 1.4bn/- ($0.61mln) compared to 4.7bn/- ($2.05mln) during March 2020.

The most vivid impact of the coronavirus on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange has been stressed market turnovers, different from other markets which saw pressure on indices.

The average daily turnover fell from 2bn/-($0.96mln) during January and February 2020 to 214m/-($0.09mln) during March and 66.9m/-(0.03mln) during April 2020.

Foreign investors were slightly back on the scene on the buying side during the week, as they accounted for 3.31 percent of the total weekly investment into the market.

Foreign investment was seen into the NICOL counter as TBL which is foreign investors' favorite remains quiet.

The sell side was still locally dominated by 100 percent. The All Share Index (DSEI), gained 16.9 points despite a depreciation of most cross listed counters.

The DSEI closed the week at 1,783.33 points while the total market capitalisation went down by 0.94 per cent to close the week at 14.80bn/- ($6.43bln).

Only East African Breweries Ltd (EABL), appreciated during the week while other cross listed counters dropped or remained constant.

EABL saw an uptick of 7.5 per cent while National Media Group (NMG), Jubilee Holdings Ltd (JHL) and KCB Bank (KCB) all dropped by 8 per cent, 3.33 per cent and 1.28 per cent, respectively.

Kenya Airways and Uchumi Supermarket remained constant. Market, Bills and Bonds The Interbank Money Market (IMM), just experienced the slowest week in the last ten years as weekly turnover dropped by 92 per cent week on week.

The weekly turnover totaled to 4.5bn/-($1.95mln). The last time weekly turnover was this low was the last week of July 2010 while the interbank rate was 0.15 per cent.

The possible reason for low activities on the IMM during the week is declining lending activities by commercial banks due to declining business activities in the economy as fears for Covid-19 intensify.

Decline in lending activities leave banks with excess liquidity hence no reason to borrow on the IMM.

The weighted average interbank rate at the end of the week was 4.8 percent, 5bps lower than the previous week.

Due to increased appetite on the tenors below 364 days, the total weighted yield to maturity went back to a decline despite lower appetite on the 364 days tenor.

The 364 days tenor was undersubscribed by 14.3 per cent while all other tenors saw at least 58 percent oversubscription.

Subscriptions on the 182 days tenor were more than five folds the offer.

The Bank of Tanzania offered Treasury bills worth 107.2bn/-($46.55mln) on the auction held on 29th April 2020.

The public tendered a total of 107.35bn/-($46.62mln), marking an oversubscription rate of 0.13 percent.

The Bank accepted a total of 82.19bn/- ($35.69mln) which is 23 percent lower than the tender size.

The total weighted average yield to maturity (WAYTM), lost 6bps to close the auction at 4.88 percent.

Currency Market The Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) ended a four weeks of rising weekly turnover following a 12.4 percent decline in the total value of transactions realized in the respective market.

The total value of transactions during the week under review totaled to 7.8million US dollars compared to $8.9mln realised during the previous week.

The shilling started off the week well after ending the almost two month's daily consecutive depreciation but in the end maintained weekly depreciation for the seventh consecutive week.

The shilling lost 3 pips and closed the week at a weighted average exchange rate of TZS 2,302.70/ USD.