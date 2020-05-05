Tanzania: Private Sector Support to Government Critical in Combating Coronavirus

SINCE its outbreak, the dramatic spread of Covid-19 has disrupted lives, livelihoods, communities and businesses worldwide making it hard for governments to contain it on their own.

There has been a need and call for businesses, corporates and individuals to support government efforts to combat the corona virus.

It has been proven that inclusion of private sector in disaster response and management reduces risks and duplication while increasing the resilience of companies and societies.

In the past months, we have seen organisations, businesses, corporates and individuals around the world come together to find innovative ways to minimise the impact of Corona on public health and to limit disruptions to economies and supply chains.

Vodacom Tanzania has joined this fight by supporting the government's efforts to keep everyone safe, healthy and informed.

The telecom and technology company is working very closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that the public has access to timely and reliable information about preventative measures.

In an interview with the Managing Director of Vodacom Tanzania, Mr Hisham Hendi said this is a global emergency that calls for a global response and we have not been left behind.

As a responsible corporate entity, Vodacom has initiated appropriate strategies to ensure that.

First, we believe in the power of information to effect change which is why as part of our strategies, we have ensured that our staff, partners, customers and the entire community receive the right information about Coronavirus so they can protect themselves.

We're working closely with the Ministry of Health and other government authorities to ensure that the public has access to timely and reliable information about the pandemic and preventative measures.

So far we have sent nearly 200 million text messages to our base. Information is also available free of charge to all Vodacom customers by dialing 199. Additionally, one can visit the Vodacom Live portal for more.

We have a dedicated page providing ample information on health and safety procedures.

We have also zero-rated key health and education platforms to enable mass access to information.

Everyone can access key government health websites free of charge and receive ample information that will keep them, their contacts and loved ones safe.

Secondly, we have donated 2bn/- assist the government in its efforts to combat Coronavirus in sourcing equipment and supplies to help prevent the spread of the disease in the country as well as providing free internet connectivity to the NIMR offices.

Furthermore, we have extended our support to the government of Zanzibar with an additional donation of 300m/-and we are working directly with government-approved vendors and suppliers in delivering the needed assistance; Tax-free so that the full amount can be allocated to the benefit of intended end users.

Finally, as a company we have adequately put measures in place to support our customers and companies who are working remotely.

We continue to improve our capacity and resources to minimize congestions and improve efficiency.

Furthermore, Vodacom has been at the forefront of digitizing education in Tanzania and for a number of years we have been working with the government to make this goal a reality.

In the face of current challenges facing parents, students and teachers alike, we have taken this market leadership role a step further.

Through our Instant Schools portal, Vodacom now enables both primary school pupils and secondary school students to access key education materials free of charge.

Parents and caretakers can download the Instant Schools App free of charge to ensure that their children do not miss a day of learning.

The service is 100 per cent zero rated, meaning that students can access the portal even when they have no data bundles on their phone.

Parents and children can access free syllabus approved education materials and trial tests via the Vodacom Instant Schools portal.

We advise parents and teachers to keep their children occupied during this period by using the Vodacom Instant Schools.

The portal is accessible via mobile phone and on computers. Additionally, keeping children occupied and entertained is a full time job for many parents.

Vodacom has therefore increased entertainment content for children to relieve some of the pressure that goes with keeping their little ones entertained.

The Vodacom boss said the company's staff are its greatest asset and at Vodacom we have taken critical measures to protect our staff but also enable them and their families to stay safe.

The immediate response was conducting a staff training on the pandemic and running a staff awareness campaign to ensure that all our people are well informed on how they can keep themselves, family, friends, and customers safe.

We are also taking social distancing seriously. Our staff have been directed to work from home, except for absolutely critical staff and activities that may require their physical presence.

We have the technology and know-how to maintain staff morale and productivity during this period.

We have also put stringent hand washing and phone sanitizing measures at all our Vodacom offices and shops across the country to protect our frontline staff; and have also shared this knowledge on-how to clean your phone- with our customers further empowering them to protect them and their loved ones from spreading the virus.

Regarding the business community, we understand that in the wake of this pandemic, there have been significant disruptions in regular business operations across the globe.

However, the issue is bigger than simply adhering to current advice on restriction to large gatherings and movement.

We are advocating for a change in mindset, that work is something that you do and not necessarily a place that you go to.

As I said Vodacom staff and a lot of other businesses to have been advised to work from home.

I am glad that at Vodacom, the work from home directive hasn't affected productivity.

We have remained connected with one another and productive throughout this period.

We are also advocating for increased use of our mobile money services via M-PESA by dialing *150*00#.

Time is proving that this is the safest, most reliable and most accessible way to carry out financial transactions for both personal and business purposes.

As a market leader in digital technology, Vodacom also has the experience, network capability and products to support businesses and private individuals to conduct business safely and securely from anywhere in the country.

We ensure that all our customers have seamless access to the best digital products and services irrespective of their situation or location, they can continue to remain productive.

Vodacom is cognizant of the fact that in these times, everyone needs to stay connected with loved ones, friends and family.

We have taken this need in stride by improving offerings on our voice and data bundles to ensure that everyone can conduct business and communicate with loved ones regularly.

Our network also allows you to enjoy unique online entertainment and personal learning services.

Additionally, we have beefed up our customer service protocols to ensure that even in this period, all our subscribers have ready access to customer service assistance.

Vodacom customers don't have to visit our Vodacom shops or offices to get help.

They can report any issues and chat with customer service executives via WhatsApp on number 0754 100 100.

Also our Facebook page and portal is also a popular way to report issues that require our attention.

Furthermore, customers can dial our customer service helpline 100 and talk directly to one of our customer service executives.

We understand the needs of our customers and are always ready to listen, offer support and respond with unique products and services to keep that smile on your face regardless of what else is happening around you.

For those concerned about business continuity, remember that Vodacom provides you with the necessary tools to work safely and securely wherever you are.

For those concerned about their children's education, simply download that Vodacom Instant Schools App and enjoy free education and learning materials for your children.

Vodacom is committed to giving our customers the best digital experience everywhere and all the time.

We assure you of our commitment to use our vast network coverage and fast internet connection to provide you with products, services and a seamless user experience in this period.

We are committed to supporting the government combating the spread of Covid-19 during this time by contributing to the relief fund which will go a long way towards supporting those affected, our health care workers and the community at large.