Nigeria: One Dead As 34 Doctors Test Positive for COVID-19 in Kano

Photo: Banej/Wikimedia Commons
(File photo)
5 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Kano State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), on Tuesday, said that 34 doctors have tested positive to the novel coronavirus in the state.

The NMA Chairman, Sanusi Bala, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that one of the confirmed cases has died.

Mr Bala explained that many of the victims were the doctors working at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and other private clinics in the state.

He said many of them were infected through normal clinical routines while attending to unsuspected COVID-19 cases.

He vowed that the association would protect its members and

He appealed to authorities to provide more protection for doctors through procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for AKTH, Hauwa Muhammed, told NAN that the hospital had since procured and distributed PPE to frontline workers.

She said the hospital management had ordered all Consultants and Heads of Department to train their staff on proper use of the PPE.

