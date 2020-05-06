Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 148 New Infections As Total Nears 3,000

6 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

Nigeria's tally of confirmed cases of COVID- 19 rose to 2950 on Tuesday with 148 new cases reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The agency announced that five additional deaths were recorded across the country.

The number of cases reported Tuesday was lower than the 245 reported on Monday, when the federal government partially lifted lockdowns in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.

NCDC said the 148 new cases were reported from 17 states- Lagos - 43, Kano - 32, Katsina - 9, FCT - 10, Zamfara - 14, Taraba - 7, Borno - 7, Ogun - 6, Oyo - 5, Bauchi - 3, Edo - 3, Kaduna - 3, Adamawa - 2, Gombe - 2, Plateau, Sokoto and Kebbi - 1 case each.

BREAKDOWN

Nigeria has so far tested 19, 512 persons since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 2950 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 2, 371 cases are still active, 481 have recovered and have been discharged, and 98 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 2,950 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 1, 226 cases, followed by Kano - 397, FCT - 307, Borno - 106, Gombe - 98, Katsina - 92, Ogun - 91, Kaduna - 84, Bauchi - 83, Sokoto - 67, Edo - 65, Oyo - 44, Jigawa - 39, Osun - 37, Zamfara - 27, Delta - 17, Akwa Ibom - 16, Kwara - 16, Taraba - 15, Rivers - 14, Adamawa - 14, Yobe - 13, Ondo - 13, Kebbi - 13, Ekiti - 12, Nasarawa - 11, Enugu - 8, Bayelsa - 5, Ebonyi - 5, Plateau - 4, Niger - 4, Benue - 2, Imo - 2, Abia - 2, Anambra - 1.

Since the government eased the lockdown the Monday, there have been reports of Nigerians flouting safety guidelines put in place by the government to combat the spread of the disease.

The government had announced mandatory precautions including wearing of face masks in public and social distancing.

