South Africa: Magazines Collapse, Early Childhood Development Centres to Close While Actuaries Predict the Worst

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Things changed overnight in South Africa on 15 March when the national state of disaster was declared -- and it won't be the last time it does. Daily Maverick's Daily Digest will provide essential snippets of information about Covid-19 in South Africa each day.

The lockdown is hellish for any industry in South Africa and magazine titles are the latest to be pushed over the edge. One of the country's biggest magazine groups, Caxton, announced the closure of its entire magazine section on Tuesday. Titles include Bona, Country Life, Food & Home, Rooi Rose and Your Family. As Tim Cohen writes, the longstanding decline of South African media has been aggravated by the lockdown and has proved fatal in more cases than one.

Early childhood development centres also face closures. Parents are struggling to cover the fees and it is feared that the centres will have to close without urgent government intervention. As Vincent Cruywagen reports, up to a million children could be stranded by the time the centres are due to open in September.

Meanwhile, businesses listed on the National Treasury's publicly inaccessible Central Supplier Database have...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

