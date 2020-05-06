South Africa: The Protracted Lockdown Is Morally Indefensible

opinion

At the moment the hospitals are standing empty and we are wasting precious time, allowing the country's economy and the spirit of its people to bleed profusely. Balancing the spread of Covid-19 against social and economic ruin is a dangerous game, but we are at the crease and the ball is heading for our wickets.

I started drafting this piece on the eve of the announcement that one of the most extreme lockdowns in the world will be eased. I have since taken comfort in the initial outline of a phased, nuanced approach by the government, that aims to balance the risk of Covid-19 deaths and an acutely overrun health care system with (mainly) the economic ramifications of a lockdown. It was encouraging to also see consideration given to "the well-being" of people, and what appeared to be an inclusive public consultation process.

Alas, the devil is in the details, as we have since learnt, and the same, seemingly insurmountable problem that has plagued this government during its entire reign, including its handling of the Covid-19 crisis to date, is that things fall flat at implementation. There is a clear discord between the theoretic, perceived intention, and the actual experience...