South Africa: SARS Commissioner Sees 15%-20% Revenue Shortfall Due to COVID-19 Lockdown

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter sees a revenue shortfall this financial year of about R285bn -- 15%-20% shy of what the revenue service had expected to collect. Expect these forecasts to change in the weeks and months ahead, and not for the better.

In a televised media briefing, SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter asked taxpayers to be compliant as "more than ever before, government needs tax revenue to provide much-needed relief to businesses and individuals". But there was none of the finger-wagging or annoyingly hectoring tone that has become a feature of some of the presentations by members of the Cabinet. Indeed, he said SARS would be accountable to taxpayers for disbursing their hard-earned money in a responsible manner.

What a difference that approach makes. It goes a long way to achieving one of the revenue service's nine key strategic objectives that Kieswetter outlined, namely to "build public trust and confidence in the tax administration system".

But overall, the outlook is taxing.

"Whilst it is early days, our initial view is that revenue performance will be lower than the February [2020] Budget announcement by between 15%-20%. This means that revenue under-recovery could move up to R285-billion," Kieswetter said in prepared remarks. Revenue...

