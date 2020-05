A total 148 new cases of confirmed coronavirus infections have pushed the country's burden to 2,950.

A total 43 of the new confirmed cases are in Lagos, 32 of them in Kano.

The others are:

14-Zamfara

10-FCT

9-Katsina

7-Taraba

6-Borno

6-Ogun

5-Oyo

3-Edo

3-Kaduna

3-Bauchi

2-Adamawa

2-Gombe

1-Plateau

1-Sokoto

1-Kebbi

So far, 481 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

By Tuesday, a total 98 people have died.