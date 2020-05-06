Nigeria: Emir of Daura Hospitalised

6 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk was yesterday rushed to the Federal Medical Center Katsina for some "undisclosed ailments".

Family Sources said the emir was moved out of the palace at about 1 am in Daura to Katsina town where he was admitted and moved into the Intensive Care Center of the hospital.

Other sources told our reporter that the emir was moved out of the ICU yesterday afternoon and currently at an amenity, having responded to treatment.

When contacted, the palace spokesman Usman Ibrahim said "I'm not aware of this since we are under lockdown, the palace has been sealed and the last I know the emir was at home‎."

Only three days ago, the palace was sealed up by the government following recorded positive cases of COVID- 19 within its premises.

The State Governor Aminu Masari said 89 samples were taken for the COVID-19 test adding that "A palace is like government house. It is a place housing thousands, so we decided to take control of the palace so that we take samples of everyone that lives in the place.

