Nigeria: Ex-President Yar'Adua Was a Patriot - Buhari

6 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described the Late President Umaru Musa Yar'adua as a patriot because of his passion for the masses.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, extolled the virtues of the former leader, who served as governor of Katsina State for eight years.

Buhari asked Nigerians to emulate Yar'Adua's patience and gentle nature to avoid toxicity in the nation's politics as they observed the 10th anniversary of his death.

He said: "Despite our political differences, President Yar'Adua was unarguably a patriot because of his passion for the masses and his reversal of policies he believed were hurting ordinary Nigerians.

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

"Every leader should be given the credit that he deserves, whether you agree with President Yar'Adua politically or not, I must say that history will always record his honest and sincere service to the country.

"As we remember President Yar'Adua today, let us emulate his patience and gentle nature so that we don't introduce toxicity into our politics where opponents perceive each other as enemies."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.