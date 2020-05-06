Nigeria: Ex-President Yar'Adua Was a Patriot - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described the Late President Umaru Musa Yar'adua as a patriot because of his passion for the masses.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, extolled the virtues of the former leader, who served as governor of Katsina State for eight years.

Buhari asked Nigerians to emulate Yar'Adua's patience and gentle nature to avoid toxicity in the nation's politics as they observed the 10th anniversary of his death.

He said: "Despite our political differences, President Yar'Adua was unarguably a patriot because of his passion for the masses and his reversal of policies he believed were hurting ordinary Nigerians.

"Every leader should be given the credit that he deserves, whether you agree with President Yar'Adua politically or not, I must say that history will always record his honest and sincere service to the country.

"As we remember President Yar'Adua today, let us emulate his patience and gentle nature so that we don't introduce toxicity into our politics where opponents perceive each other as enemies."