Nigeria: Patients Protest Poor Medical Care At Gombe Isolation Centre

6 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Haruna Gimba Yaya

Gombe — Some COVID-19 patients in Gombe State yesterday took over the Gombe-Biu highway in Kwadon town to protest what they described as poor medical and welfare services at an isolation center treating them. A cottage hospital at the Kwadon town, located about 10 kilometres from the Gombe metropolis was one of the isolation centres set up by the state government to handle coronavirus positive cases.

Daily Trust gathered that about 20 patients broke out from the isolation centre at noon yesterday, and staged a protest demanding for better healthcare services and good welfare from the medical personnel at the centre. They blocked the road to draw government and public attention to their predicament since being consigned in the isolation facility over a week ago. The patients accused the state Special Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 of neglecting them without any drugs, despite having other ailments prior to being tested positive for the virus.

According to the protesters, they were already treating other ailments, which they said were neglected since being isolated at the healthcare centre at Kwadon.

An eye witness told Daily Trust that some of the patients said they were treating other ailments, including a female patient who was treating abscess, "but the medical personal at the facility were not attending to these ailments."

"They also complained of poor welfare and feeding arrangement at the facility by the health personnel attending to them."

Confirming the incident, Commissioner of Information and Culture, Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami, said the patients protested because they misunderstood their actual coronavirus status.

"According to them, they protested because they have been kept in the isolation centre without being given any drug, not knowing that they are asymptomatic, which means they would not be given drugs without showing any symptoms.

"Secondly, they have been isolated while their families at home have not been taken care of. It would be more reasonable if they talk about their personal welfare, not their families," he said.

