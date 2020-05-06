Nigeria: Senate Calls for Decentralisation of Police Force

6 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
The Senate yesterday urged the Federal Government to decentralise the Nigeria Police Force to tackle insecurity in the country.

This was part of the recommendations of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Nigeria Security Challenges considered and approved during plenary on Tuesday.

The Senate had, on January 29, 2020, constituted the committee chaired by its leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi.

It urged the executive to direct the Ministry of Police Affairs and the Inspector General of Police to "decentralize the police command structure with operational and budgetary powers" vested in the zonal commands.

It also asked the Federal Government to set up zonal security advisory committees at each Zonal Command to advise on the security challenges facing each zone.

The Senate's report also recommended the expansion of the State Security Council and constitution of Area Command, Local Government and Ward Level Advisory Councils.

