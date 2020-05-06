Nigeria: Coronavirus Kills 1 Doctor, Infects 30 Others in Kano - NMA

Kano — Over thirty medical doctors across public and private hospitals in Kano have been infected with coronavirus, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said. Chairman of the NMA Kano State chapter, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed Bala confirmed that the state has already lost one medical doctor to the disease.

He explained that most of the affected doctors contracted the virus in medical wards while attending to unsuspecting patients who were presented with different complications that later turned out to be COVID-19 related.

Daily Trust learned that ten out of the affected doctors were from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

The President AKTH Association of Resident Doctors, Dr. Abubakar Nagoma Usman blamed the situation on lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the deliberate withholding of critical information by the patients from the health workers about their health conditions.

"This is more than the Lassa fever because some of the patients came without a classical symptom of the disease.

"Some of them even presented no symptoms while sometimes, they will be presented with other symptoms of different diseases, but when you get to see them, or when you start managing them, you will realise that they are already positive for COVID-19 disease.

"By then, it is already too late because they had already exposed themselves.

"That is why we are calling on all those that have hand in the supply of protective equipment to give us priority because we are in need of these protective kits to protect ourselves and patients from exposure," he said.

Speaking about current situation of the affected doctors, Nagoma said some of them are clinically stable while others are having some mild-moderate symptoms, adding that quite a number of them have already been moved to state isolation centres for management.

Daily Trust gathered that apart from the medical doctors, about six members of Kano State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 have also been infected with the virus and are currently receiving treatment at isolation centres.

It could be recalled that both Dr. Bala and Dr. Nagoma had in the past raised concerns over lack of personal protective equipment for medical doctors attending to patients in the hospitals across the state.

As at Monday, 4TH May 2020, Kano has 365 active cases of coronavirus with 8 deaths.