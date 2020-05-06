Nigeria: COVID-19 - Govt Pledges More Support to Kano Govt

The Federal Government has commended the Kano State Government over its efforts to stem further spread of coronavirus (COVUD-19) pandemic in the state.

Mrs. Hadiza Namadi, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Ministry of Health, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Nanadi said that Dr. Nasiru Gwarzo, the Team Leader, Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, made the commendation during an interface with the Kano State team on COVID-19.

Gwarzo was quoted as commending the effort of the state government and assured that the Federal Government would continue to support the state in the fight against the pandemic.

The statement also quoted Dr. Tijjani Hussain, the State Coordinator Technical Response Team, as saying that the state government had adopted proactive measures to contain the pandemic.

"The state established isolation centers, provided equipment and services to curtail the pandemic,"Hussain said.

According to the statement, representatives of the six subcommittees of the state's Taskforce also briefed the PTF on their mandates, activities, and challenges in the campaign against the pandemic.

The subcommittees include surveillance; logistics, laboratory, risk communication, and case management, among others.

On his part, Hisham Imamudeen, the Acting Co-Chairman of the committee, said the state government had procured large quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), face masks, drugs, and consumables.

He explained that PPE and other consumables were distributed to the 10 designated centres for case treatment, and to protect health personnel against infection of the disease.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had deployed the Presidential Taskforce Team (PTF) on COVID-19, under the leadership of Dr. Nasiru Gwarzo, to support the state in the fight against the pandemic.