Nigeria: Aswani Market in Lagos Now Opens On Wednesday - Council Chairman

5 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Mr. Shamsudeen Olaleye, the Executive Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Tuesday said the popular Aswani market in Lagos would no longer be opened on Tuesdays but on Wednesdays.

This is contained in a statement made available by the Media Officer Lanre Olaleye to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

"In total compliance with the directive of the Lagos State Government, Aswani Market day has been shifted from Tuesdays to Wednesdays.

"The shift is necessitated by the fact that Tuesday does not fall within the state government's recognised market days in view of the relaxed guidelines on the lockdown in the state," he said.

Olaleye, therefore, appealed to marketers to take advantage of the window provided by the state government to conduct their trading on Wednesdays instead of Tuesdays.

"The shift in the market day will remain until further directive by the state government to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in the state," he said.

