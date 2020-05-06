Nigeria: Senate Probes 5G Communication Network in Nigeria

by Bankole

THE Senate has begun probe on the present status of 5th Generation ( 5G) network in Nigeria.

The Senate has mandated its Committees on Communications, Health, Science and Technology and ICT and Cyber Crimes to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the status of G5 Network in Nigeria and its technological impact on Nigerians.

The Committees, with Communications Committee as the lead, should report back in four weeks.

The resolution of the Upper Chamber was a sequel to a motion by Senator Uche Ekwunife, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra Central.

Details later...