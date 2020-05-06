Rwanda: Government Moves to Address Transport Shortage as Lockdown Eases

Public transport system in Kigali had more demand than supply on Monday May 5, leaving many passengers stranded across the city.

The demand followed a decision by the government to lift the COVID-19 lockdown on Monday.

As the lockdown was eased, public buses were required to carry fewer passengers in order to observe the social distancing.

Motorbikes, which usually support in easing transport in the city are still not allowed to operate, increasing demand for buses.

However, it emerges that Monday's transport challenges was also partly a result of the fact that only about 60 per cent of the fleet of public buses in Kigali was available.

With buses having been parked for over six weeks, some require mechanical adjustments before they could be deployed, The New Times understands.

Rwanda Utilities and Regulator Agency (RURA) Director General Patrick Nyirishema confirmed that on Tuesday 5th May, transport companies in Kigali had resumed 100 per cent operation.

That means that there are currently over 400 public transport buses operating within the city which has yet to fulfil demand given the social distancing measures.

Nyirashema said that if need be, they will consider options of adding more buses to the Kigali network from the buses from firms licensed to operate between Kigali and other provinces which are currently not operational.

Nyirashema added that their ongoing assessment will determine if and how many buses are to be added.

Going by the latest publicly available report of licensed public bus, if the addition is to be made, there are about 200 public transport buses that could be added depending on the demand.

However, commentators also say that the demand could go down in coming days as the excitement on the partial lifting of the lockdown goes down.

Monday's transport demand could have been anticipated as a majority of Rwandans were excited to leave their homes and not necessarily to seek essential services or heading to work.

In coming days, it is anticipated that the 'thirst' could die down and consequently reduce the pressure on public transport. It is such trends that could determine the transport regulators next move with regard to increasing the fleet size.

A transport company official told this paper that the demand and number of customers could reduce slightly as Rwandans get used to the new norm.

However, they said that the addition of buses to Kigali's transport network is necessary and urgent if city residents are to get to work on time and be home by curfew.

Transport firms who are back to work after weeks of lockdown have had to increase their fares following consultation with the regulator. This was aimed at cushioning them from loss as their carrying capacity has been halved. Passenger vehicles previously carrying 70 people now take 32. This means that the revenue per trip has fallen by half which could mean making losses.

Nyirashema said that the increase of fares was challenging to work out but was aided by the recent drop in oil prices which reduces the operating cost of transport companies.

While the firms may not be making much in revenue, Nyirashema said that the status quo allows them to remain operation to serve the public as further leniency has been extended by banks who the companies may owe funds.

Transporters who spoke to this paper in confidence said that as things stand, there is not much in returns but are able to take back staff whose contracts had been temporarily suspended during the lockdown.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While not much can be done at the moment to increase individual companies fleet size, some firms are calling for patients among the members of the public as well as urging those making unessential travel to avoid doing so to allow those going to work and seeking essential travel to access transport.

Innocent Twahirwa, the Managing Director of Jali Transport, which owns RFTC (one of three public transport companies operating in Kigali) said that the new situation will among other things require order at bus parks and patience from commuters. The firm has a fleet of 200 buses.

Nyirashema also noted that amid the partial lifting of the lockdown, RURA and other authorities had taken into account the fact that there are areas outside Kigali geographically but that are closely linked with the city as most residents of the area work or depend on Kigali.

These areas such as Ruyenzi and parts of Kamonyi District will continue to access Kigali during the partial lockdown.