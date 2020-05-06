Nigeria: Flooding - Edo Govt Calls for Caution As Rainy Season Intensifies

5 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Urges residents to clear drainages

As the rainy season begins in Edo State, the government has enjoined residents to be cautious and take proactive measures, including clearing drainages around their surroundings, to avert flooding in the state.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, urged residents to stop the indiscriminate dumping of dirt and refuse into gutters and other water channels as this can cause blockage, leading to avoidable flooding.

He, however, reassured that all relevant agencies of government have been put on red alert to adequately respond to any unforeseen occurrence during heavy downpours.

According to him, "the heavy rains are coming as projected by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) in its annual Seasonal Rainfall Prediction, and this calls for caution by all residents to avert flooding and remain safe during the rainy seasons.

"Although our children are temporarily not going to school as a result of restrictions imposed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, parents must avoid sending children on errands when it is about to rain or immediately after rainfall.

"Drivers are urged to be wary of manholes and various construction sites in the state. You are enjoined to avoid walking or driving in the rain, especially near the drainage. Avoid walking in floodwaters because of live electric cables to avoid electrocution and also switch off all utilities in the building once it starts to rain."

He continued, "While we all strive to remain safe during the rainy season, we must, however, stop the indiscriminate disposal of wastes and ensure that our gutters are properly cleared to avoid flooding.

"As a government, we have taken serious measures to ensure there is a free flow of floodwater. We want to assure you that with the adequate preparations we have put on the ground, lives of residents and their property shall be secured."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

