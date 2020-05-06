Tanzania: Yanga Financier Gears for Key Players Signing

6 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

YOUNG Africans kit and merchandise suppliers GSM yesterday disclosed that the club's members and fans should be ready for top signing next season, as one way to strengthen the squad.

This was said by GSM Director of Operations, Hersi Said in Dar es Salaam, while clarifying on the sale of jerseys of the team ever since they came on aboard last year.

"We are putting in place good measures to ensure that next season, the club should benefit a lot from the sale of jerseys, which is another option for revenue generation. "During this season, we have experienced many challenges as far as the business of selling kits is concerned, but we have been able to learn from such shortfalls so that next season, things should move smoothly," he said.

He said that ahead of the next season, the club supporters have to be ready for a top player such that they want to start selling his jersey before he lands at the club similar to what some European clubs do.

"Some clubs in Europe start selling the jersey of a player before his arrival at the club, which in most cases help that particular club to generate income and we want to try that next season," Hersi said.

He then urged Yanga members and fans to strictly buy original kits and merchandise from reliable dealers, saying that is the only way they can help the club to benefit financially.

"Currently, we are selling Yanga jerseys at a promotion price of 20,000/- together with the club's magazine which was launched recently, meaning that a jersey goes at 15,000/-, while the magazine is sold at 5,000/- hence by paying 20,000/-, you can get the two products," he said.

In a related development, the club's Fans Engagement Officer, Antonio Nugaz expressed satisfaction on the way people are responding to buy the newly launched magazine.

"To say the truth, the reception of the magazine has been overwhelmingly high such that it is being sold like hot cakes out there. We still urge our supporters to continue buying them (magazines), for the benefit of their club," said him.

Yanga still remain third on the league ladder with 51 points from 27 matches and are three points trailing from the second place occupants Azam FC and 20 points away from leaders Simba SC, who have bagged 71 points from 28 clashes.

