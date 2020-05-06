East Africa: Arusha Hopeful to Stage EA Youth Duels After Hiatus

THE organisers of the 11th Edition of the East African Youth Soccer tournament will to stage the tournament in December this year, hoping by then COVID-19 threat will be wiped out.

The organisers, Future Stars believe by then, the ongoing global disaster of Covid-19 will be over.

The 11th edition of Chipkizi Cup 2020 is scheduled to take place from December 8th to 13th and will bring into Tanzania more than 150 teams from, Kenya; Rwanda and as far as South Africa plus the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Despite the current pandemic, we are still going ahead with preparations, hoping that these infections will be contained in a few months' time," said Alfred Itaeli, the Director of Future Stars Academy.

Also to participate this year's event are youth teams from Japan but this again will depend on how soon international flights will resume globally.

According to the organizers registration and participating fees will be done online. Categories for the competition will include the 'Under-7', Under-9; Under-11; Under-13; Under 15; Under 17 and Under-20 for both male and female teams.

Kenya topped last year's Chipkizi Cup's 10th Anniversary winning in the just 2019 season of East African Youth Football tournament, but Tanzania wasn't far behind either.

The neighbouring country won four trophies including those of Under- 7, by Sakata Soccer; Under-9, by Express Soccer; Under-11 (Angaza Soka) and Soka Talents won the Under-13 years old categories in the duels staged at the Tanganyika Game Trackers (TGT) arena.

But it was no surprise; Kenya had brought to Arusha 114 teams, while the host Tanzania managed to field only 52.

Azam FC of Dar es Salaam took the trophy for the Under- 20 discipline, while the Saint Patrick School of Arusha won the Under-17 and Upendo friends of Arusha took the Under-15 titles.

Tanzania managed to garner four trophies last year, including the Under-20 (Azam), Under-17 (Saint Patrick); Under-15 (Upendo Friends) and for the girls, the Under- 20 (Arusha Soccer Center) and Under-15 girls (Future Stars Academy)