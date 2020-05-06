Tanzania: Isles League Won't Be Cancelled, Says Zff Boss

6 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ZANZIBAR Football Federation (ZFF), President Seif Kombo has insisted that there is no plan to cancel the Isles Premier League and assured of its return when the situation returns to normal.

The Isles Premier League was suspended in mid-March when the government suspended all sports activities due to Covid-19 scare.

The ZFF boss made the declaration yesterday during the press conference after he was asked whether the Premier League would be cancelled like in other countries or not.

He said ZFF held a meeting on Sunday to discuss a letter sent to the body by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) seeking to know the fate of the league after a five-week hiatus.

He said ZFF was also inspired by President John Magufuli statement that urged the stakeholders to resume the Mainland Premier League soon.

"His statement was very inspiration and now we are making strategies how to resume our league, hence no intention at all to cancel it," he said.

He said they have to rely on government directives when it finds the environment safe for the league restart. "We are waiting for the government's directives to restart our league after being confirmed that Covid-19 is danger is wiped out," he added.

The chairman of Zanzibar Premier League board, Issa Kidali said the presidential directives are vital in deciding about the fate of the league, hence they are also waiting for the government's say.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.