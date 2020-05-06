Tanzania: Isles League Won't Be Cancelled, Says Zff Boss

ZANZIBAR Football Federation (ZFF), President Seif Kombo has insisted that there is no plan to cancel the Isles Premier League and assured of its return when the situation returns to normal.

The Isles Premier League was suspended in mid-March when the government suspended all sports activities due to Covid-19 scare.

The ZFF boss made the declaration yesterday during the press conference after he was asked whether the Premier League would be cancelled like in other countries or not.

He said ZFF held a meeting on Sunday to discuss a letter sent to the body by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) seeking to know the fate of the league after a five-week hiatus.

He said ZFF was also inspired by President John Magufuli statement that urged the stakeholders to resume the Mainland Premier League soon.

"His statement was very inspiration and now we are making strategies how to resume our league, hence no intention at all to cancel it," he said.

He said they have to rely on government directives when it finds the environment safe for the league restart. "We are waiting for the government's directives to restart our league after being confirmed that Covid-19 is danger is wiped out," he added.

The chairman of Zanzibar Premier League board, Issa Kidali said the presidential directives are vital in deciding about the fate of the league, hence they are also waiting for the government's say.