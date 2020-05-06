Rwanda: Mount Kenya University Turns to E-Learning

Mount Kenya University Rwanda has scaled up e-learning through its platform the Online Distance and Electronic Learning (ODEL). All continuing and new students will use the platform to access their studies

The move was prompted by the government's directive to close schools until September 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mount Kenya University usually offers its courses face-to-face with an option for online learning where exams are taken physically.

However, the university also has an option where classes and exams are entirely done online.

Now all students will shift to online classes.

Asked whether all students will be able to access the platform, Professor Edwin Odhuni, Vice-Chancellor, told The New Times that the university is confident that the majority of students can access.

"Majority of our students can access online classes. Those who can't; we will discuss with them the way forward when the school resumes," he explained.

He also explained that students who will be taking online courses will pay tuition for the online section.

The university pledges to conform fully to the Government directive to remain closed for the face to face lectures.

The university encourages its staff to continue supporting government measures in containing the spread of COVID-19 by strictly adhering to the Cabinet statement dated April 30.

University staff will continue to be supported

The university has released the April 2020 salaries. During the next four months, Mount Kenya University will support its staff with salaries enough to make survival, Professor Odhuno explained.

"Since we are aware that the containment of COVID-19 has affected all of us directly or indirectly, our university will continue supporting its staff to navigate the pandemic, through ensuring salary payments," he said. "They have shifted to online so they will be assisted with salaries during this period."

Due to the fact that the support will inevitably affect the university' finance, the Vice-Chancellor explained that they are planning to approach the Ministry of Education for assistance.

"We want to discuss with the Ministry of Education whether we can be assisted to pay taxes and social security premiums," he said.