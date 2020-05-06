Nigeria: Gbajabiamila Bows to Pressure, to Hold Public Hearing On NCDC Bill Soon

5 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Tordue Salem

Abuja — The House of Representatives has resolved to hold a Public Hearing on the Infectious Diseases Control Bill, 2020.

The Speaker, Rt Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, in his resumption speech promised that the House would take the controversial Infectious Diseases, Control Bill, 2020, through a Public Hearing.

Also read: COVID-19: FG begins payment of upgraded hazard allowances to health workers

"The Control of Infectious Diseases Bill will be put forward to a public hearing where stakeholder contributions will be sought to make improvements to the Bill before it is reviewed and debated by the Committee of the Whole", the Speaker assured.

He said, "It is from the accumulation of these myriad views, suggestions and good faith critiques from within and outside the House, that we will arrive at final legislation that meets the present and future needs of our country, and which we all can support in good conscience".

He, however, warned that the Public Hearings may be conducted in line with the COVID-19 guidelines.

"The social distancing guidelines under which this House and the whole country operates, for the time being, means that the usual format of public hearings is not tenable. If a socially distant public hearing becomes workable, we will certainly explore that option", he said.

He added that "Nonetheless, the House will provide alternative platforms for all Nigerians who desire, to send in written documents that articulate their concerns, make recommendations on amendments and perhaps present other formulations for a new framework for managing infectious diseases in Nigeria. All the contributions we receive will be considered and aggregated to improve the proposed legislation".

Recall that just yesterday, Vanguard had reported how former Senator, Dino Melaye, sued the National assemble over the Disease infectious bill, saying it is against the rights of Nigerians.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.